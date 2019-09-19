The House of Representatives member representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency of Niger state, Rep. Jafaru Mohammed, has advised the people of the area to desist from building on waterways to avoid houses being submerged.

Rep. Mohammed made this call on Thursday in Borgu during a visit to commiserate with victims whose houses were destroyed by rainstorm on Saturday.

“We have to avoid setting up houses and other means of livelihood on flood prone areas or waterways to avoid loss of lives and property,” he said.

He promised to assist the victims resettle to enable them live normal lives.

One of the victims, Mallam Aliyu Mohammed, who said that no life was lost to the disater, lauded the lawmaker for the effort to rehabilitate the people affected by the flood.