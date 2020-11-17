Stop breaking hearts – UK-based lawyers to Nigerians

Olukayode Olugbem , a Uk based Nigerian lawyer, has implored the ways Nigerians break the hearts of their white girlfriends .Daily Times gathers.

He also made a statement that he is tired of being a shoulder his white female friends cry on. He revealed that Nigerians should stop spoiling the country’s already weaken reputation .

He calls out his follow Nigerians based in the Uk , Olukayode took to his twitter to described them as “Boys” which has gathered different reaction from people.

The Nigerian man allegedly begged his fellow countrymen to stop the bad treatment toward the white ladies in Uk. Many Nigerians reacted in the comment section saying white ladies are not the only victims of such maltreatment.

@tamara reacted to the lawyers post saying “What’s happening? I thought it was on this twitter that people agreed it’s Nigerian women’s fault that we’re maltreated by Nigerian men cos apparently they treat foreign women better”.

Also @MRukkiie also commented on the lawyers tweet They should also stop marrying them to get green pass. That’s wickedness! No one deserves to be used like that.