Still, Tambuwal leads in Sokoto with slim margin

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal is maintaining his lead as INEC announces results from some Local Government Areas. Only the result from Kebbe is pending as at the time of filing this story.

Following the results from 21 LGAs of the 22 where supplementary election held Saturday, the Governor is leading Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress with 2,057 votes.

Kebbe LGA which is been awaited, has over 20,000 registered voters.

After the March 9, election, Tambuwal was leading with 3,413 votes. But now, with as little as 2,057 vote difference, the Governor’s victory’s has become unpredictable in the face of stiff opposition by the APC.