Stiffer penalties coming for illegal firearms possession

To tackle rising wave of insecurity and proliferation of firearms, the Senate on Tuesday began moves to invoke stiffer penalties for anyone caught in possession of unlicensed weapons.

This followed the second reading of a bill for an Act to alter the Firearms Act, CAP F28, LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (SB. 549), sponsored by Senator Uba Sani (APC– Kaduna Central).

A similar bill was passed in the 8th Senate but not signed by the executive.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who presided over the plenary, said insecurity in the country would have been a thing of the past but for the continued illegal acquisition and circulation of firearms.

He said: “The security situation would have been far better, if we were able to control the proliferation of firearms in the country.

“This bill, like the sponsor mentioned, was passed in the 8th Senate.

Now that we have brought it back, when it will be referred to the Committee (on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters), they should engage with the executive arm of government to see where the issue is, if that has not been done by the sponsor of the bill.

“But, I believe that there is no compromise for stiffer penalties for anyone caught with an illegal arm.

“The security situation can still be reversed, once we continue to remain focused and committed.

And, for us in the National Assembly, it has been a very difficult time, probably the most difficult time, because our people face this daily security challenges, and, the question is always, what are you people doing?

“Unfortunately, the Legislature is limited in what it can do. It cannot implement, but it can talk about it, debate and insist on it. I believe that this Executive is ready to do something to improve the security situation.

Now that we are seeing a different or an improved approach, maybe the end to the insecurity in the country is at sight.”

READ ALSO: Senate demands new security plans from Buhari, Govs, service chiefs, IG

In the lead debate, Sani said the aim of the proposed amendments was to curtail the proliferation of illegal arms and effectively address some of the security challenges currently plaguing Nigeria.

According to him, the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC) recently reported that proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion.

“Analysts estimate that out of the 500 million weapons that may be circulating in West Africa, 350 million, which represents 70% of such weapons, can be found in Nigeria,” he said.

Sani said stakeholders, including security agencies and their chiefs, would be invited to a public hearing within the next two weeks.

The bill seeks to impose stiffer penalty for offences under the Act to serve as deterrent and strengthen the current effort, geared towards control of illicit firearms influx into the country and in the possession of individuals;

It also seeks to establish a comprehensive and coordinated disarmament and arms destruction ceremony for Nigeria through the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure that confiscated illegal firearms do not re-enter the society.

Others are to provide for a stipulated time within which the destruction of unserviceable firearms must be carried out, except where there is a valid court order to the contrary; to proffer an effective, coordinated and sustained legislative strategy to address the underlying factors encouraging the circulation of arms and concurrently block the outlets through which illicit firearms are proliferated; and to take proactive measures in stopping easy access to and recirculation of illegal.

The bill after consideration, was referred to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further legislative work.

The committee, which is chaired by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti), is expected to report back in four weeks.