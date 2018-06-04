STF Commander to return over 53 displaced Plateau communities

Special Task Force (STF), Commander in Plateau, Major General Anthony Atolagbe, has directed stakeholders of the affected 53 displaced communities in Plateau State to return their people to their deserted communities, pledging to provide adequate security to the troubled villages.

General Atolagbe, stated this at the weekend when he played host to the community heads of both the natives and the Fulani’s in a peace parley meeting, seeking to find a lasting solution to the protracted conflict that has bedevilled the affected Plateau villages.

Atolagbe also said he will provide special security to the Chiefs of the troubled communities whom have fled their villages to return and control their subjects.

The task-force also known as Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), frowned at anyone who will not abide by the resolutions reached at the parley, adding that the STF will deploy the powers within its rules of engagement to deal with any erring member of a community culpable.

Responding after the meeting, leader of the cattle Breeders Association in Plateau, Mohammed Nura, said Fulani people are committed to living in peace with their neighbours.

Nura in an interview with Journalists said Fulani herders have resolved to expose any erring person among them as a means of ensuring restoration of confidence between Fulani and the natives.

Similarly, President Berom Youth Movement (BYM), Choji Chuwang, who briefed Journalists on behalf of the Berom community (the natives), call on the taskforce not to spear any culprit found wanting.

Chuwang expressed confidence on the taskforce ability to provide the much needed security longed for.

Although he said the injured in the recent crisis are still receiving medication in various hospitals.

However both the natives and the Fulani clan, have agreed to fish out the bad elements amongst them, pledging to assist the taskforce with early warning signs to nip future unrest in the bud

No fewer than sixty three allegedly vandalised schools across Delta state are currently creating concern within the state government

It was gathered that Many schools with state of the art equipment have been frequently vandalised by yet unidentified hoodlums in various communities in the recent times

But the state commissioner for Basic and secondary Education, Mr,Chiedu Ebie who to our reporter in Asaba said ” we have resolved that Host communities, and head of schools where schools infrastructures are being built by the state government to secure them from these frequent thieves and vandals ”

He said that the spate of vandalism and theft of school property including equipment in the recent times, were becoming too unbecoming, and would not be tolerated any more, and urged Host communities and schools heads to brace up the challenges of ensuring the security of school property and equipment by stepping up surveillance

The commissioner however, thanked the state Governor, Dr,Ifeanyi Okowa for his continued efforts towards improving the quality of Education delivery in the state and assured stakeholders that Governor Okowa”s Smart Agenda was determined to further improve the facilities in schools across the state are to make them functional in academics and moral values

Investigation revealed that unidentified vandals carry out vandalism in various schools at various host communities during wee hours, and allegedly sell looted property out side the state

But the police spokesman in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka said ” we are doing our best to bring the hoodlums to book, especially in Asaba, Ibusa, Okpanam ,Akwukwu Igbo where the incidences are common, residents of the areas should also help the police to succeed in arresting the thieves by providing useful information to the police “