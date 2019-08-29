American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey is taking his show ‘Family Feud’ international.

This week, Harvey who was in South Africa announced that his popular show will have similar versions in two African countries: South Africa and Ghana.

The development is part of a deal between Fremantle and his own Steve Harvey Global.

These two African versions will be produced by Fremantle’s local production partner in the region, Rapid Blue. The company has also produced localized versions of popular shows like Dancing with Stars, The X Factor, Got Talent and Shark Tank.

Harvey revealed the details during a press conference in Johannesburg, South Africa earlier this week.

Family Feud was launched in the US in the 1970s, and Harvey has been hosting it since 2010. It is a top rated show attracting an audience in the millions.

“Bringing Family Feud to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” Harvey said. “I believe Family Feud will become a household name for local South African and Ghanaian families. And this is just the beginning in Africa. I expect this show to lead to multiple media and business projects in and throughout the continent.”

While South Africa might be an obvious entry point into Africa for matters TV and entertainment for a global brand, Ghana is a bit conspicuous.

Recently, Harvey revealed that he had traced his roots to the West African country, and perhaps that was a motivation in taking the show there first.