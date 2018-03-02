Sterling Bank rewards 139 more winners in promo

No fewer than 139 more winners have emerged in the second draw of Sterling Bank Plc’s 1damemt promo introduced to reward new and existing customers of the bank.

Chief Marketing Officer of the bank, Mr. Henry Bassey, disclosed this in a statement, remarking that another 136 individuals and three non-individual customers won in the draw. The draw was held at the corporate headquarters of the bank recently.

Bassey said the winning customers were selected via an electronic raffle draw system and winners emerged from various parts of the country. He added that the event was witnessed by officials of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB), National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Akintola Williams Deloitte as well as senior officials of the bank.

He said a breakdown of the winners showed that under the One Woman winning category, three women emerged winners of one million naira each, five customers won an all-expense paid holiday destination trip while 128 individuals and three non- individual customers won under the cash prize winning category.

To qualify for the draw, a customer of the bank is expected to maintain a minimum average balance of N10,000, N50,000 and N100,000 for 30 days. The grand prize of the promo is a Home in Lekki, Lagos.

To qualify for this, new customers are required to open an account with a minimum of N500,000 (five hundred thousand Naira) and maintain same in their account for 90 days, while existing customers must increase existing balance by a minimum of N500,000 (five hundred thousand Naira) and keep for 90 days.

Other prizes during the duration of the promo are eight customers expected to win the all-expense paid trips to watch select Russia 2018 matches and another eight customers expected to win all- expense paid trips to watch select English Premiere League/Champions League matches.

Also, additional 20 winners will win trips to international holiday destinations while 512 customers will win N100,000 each.

At the first general draws held in Lagos last January, two customers of the bank won all-expense paid trip to watch the first match that Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play in Russia 2018.

The two lucky winners are Aboyeji Damilola Aina from the North West region (Kano branch) of the bank and Mr. Yusuf Lukman from South West 2 region (Ore branch) of the bank.

Others include four individual winners of all-expense paid trip to watch their favourite European Premier League (EPL)/Championship league games, five individual winners won all-expense paid trip holiday to destination of their choices, while 128 individuals won consolation prizes of N100,000 each.

The on-going promo started in last December and will end in March 2018.

Stories by Motolani Oseni