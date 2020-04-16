Sterling-Bank-Logo

Sterling Bank Plc, has introduced some palliative measures for customers in a bid to cushion the adverse effects of the government ordered lockdown in parts of the country aimed at halting the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, who disclosed this in a statement today said, “We understand that a lot of businesses have had to shut down their operations to curb the spread of the virus.”

According to him, “This has taken a toll on the employment and source of livelihood for many people. We are offering a range of solutions to help Nigerians manage through temporary or extended periods of reduced or lost income as a result of COVID-19.”

Among the measures taken so far, he said, is the reduction of the restructuring fees on all new and existing loans by up to 50 per cent. Also, the bank has made provision for the extension of the repayment of loan obligations that are due.

Suleiman said the bank has also suspended the penal charge for late minimum repayment on customer credit cards during this period.

The CEO said doctors are on standby for free medical consultation on COVID-19 for the bank’s customers and employees anytime, anywhere because their health and safety remained a top priority. He explained that, for 60 days, customers and employees can have 24-hour access to free medicals just by registering for the service.

He added that customers of the bank who signed on to its novel and affordable Health Insurance Scheme would access qualitative medical cover worth N500,000.