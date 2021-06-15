Stepping on Kwankwaso’s poster a mistake, says Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has spoken out after a viral photo of him marching over the portrait of his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, went viral on social media.

He stressed that the gesture was unintended and unplanned, and he expressed his continued admiration for Kwankwaso and other political figures.

The governor said in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, that despite his political differences with opposition politicians, it has never been in his nature to disparage any political leader.

Ganduje was caught in the act during a long political rally commemorating Democracy Day, where he was greeted by Kwankwasiyya supporters from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the incident with an exchange of unprinted comments from party loyalists.

IN ADDITION, Ganduje has reinforced his proficiency in staying out of politics, a trade he entered 43 years ago.

Governor Aminu Masari, who committed to withdraw from active politics after his eight years in office, differed from the 72-year-old political gladiator, who stated his preparedness to continue his political career after his eight years in government.

Fielding questions from members of the Correspondents Chapel at Government House yesterday, he stressed that he would remain relevant in national politics after 2023.