RelatedPosts Tackling the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria Autonomy: The challenge before the legislature, Judiciary Issues as 9th National Assembly kicks off var jnews_module_238922_1_5d13b65fe9a63 = {"header_icon":"","first_title":"Related","second_title":"Posts","url":"","header_type":"heading_7","header_background":"","header_secondary_background":"","header_text_color":"","header_line_color":"","header_accent_color":"","header_filter_category":"","header_filter_author":"","header_filter_tag":"","header_filter_text":"All","post_type":"post","content_type":"all","number_post":3,"post_offset":0,"unique_content":"disable","include_post":"","exclude_post":238922,"include_category":"33","exclude_category":"","include_author":"","include_tag":"","exclude_tag":"","sort_by":"latest","show_date":"","date_format":"default","date_format_custom":"Y\/m\/d","pagination_mode":"nextprev","pagination_nextprev_showtext":"","pagination_number_post":3,"pagination_scroll_limit":0,"ads_type":"disable","ads_position":1,"ads_random":"","ads_image":"","ads_image_tablet":"","ads_image_phone":"","ads_image_link":"","ads_image_alt":"","ads_image_new_tab":"","google_publisher_id":"","google_slot_id":"","google_desktop":"auto","google_tab":"auto","google_phone":"auto","content":"","ads_bottom_text":"","show_border":"","el_id":"","el_class":"","scheme":"","column_width":"auto","title_color":"","accent_color":"","alt_color":"","excerpt_color":"","css":"","paged":1,"column_class":"jeg_col_1o3","class":"jnews_block_29"}; The revelation by the Coalition of Sickle Cell Non-governmental Organisations in Nigeria recently that at least 150,000 children are born with sickle cell disease in Nigeria every year,...

This content is for subscribers only.

[pmpro_signup level="1" intro="0" short="emailonly" submit_button="Join Now" title="Sign Up"]