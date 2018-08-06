Steer clear of Ebonyi, Gov Umahi tells Oshiomhole

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Comrade Adams Oshiomole to steer clear from Ebonyi State with his blackmails and undemocratic principles in handling the affairs of stakeholders in the country.

Umahi stated this in Abakaliki at the weekend while reacting to the statement credited to Oshiomhole’s requesting Governor Umahi to tender an apology for allegedly refusing a faction of the party in the state to use the state Stadium for their rally.

The governor described the statement as not just childish but also pure blackmail aimed at scoring public sympathy and cheap political points.

Governor Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the statement as baseless and one of the propaganda of the APC whom he said has lost touch with the masses especially in Ebonyi State.

The statement reads in part, “It is very shameful for the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole to have made the statement credited to him while in the state.

He has not disappointed Nigerians on his usual naked dance when he said Governor Umahi denied a faction of his party usage of the PA Ngele Oruta International Stadium which is undergoing reconstruction. I

“It became more childish for the National party chairman who had earlier called Governor Umahi on phone and informed him of his coming to the State to have made such ridiculous statement whereas he was aware of the decision of a faction of his party to shift the date for the rally to 11th August.

Oshiomhole and Umahi have shared great friendship before this rally and as a sitting Governor, Umahi while in Edo State to conduct Governorship primary election of PDP in 2014 did not only pay a courtesy call on Oshiomole but had personal interaction as brothers despite their differences in political association, this is a pure example of political maturity exhibited by Umahi which APC lacks.

“One would have expected Oshiomole as a senior comrade to show respect to a sitting Governor if he was not hypocritical in his alleged relationship and tolerance for opposition but he decided to fly into Abakaliki,

enjoyed the ambience of a serene environment and drove round a beautiful city with the best road network in the country and then mounted the podium and started spewing his usual political blackmail which he has been known for.

“More worrisome is his visible silence over the factions in his party in the state and his inability to fuse the divided party into one but has descended so low to demand apology from a sitting Governor over a Stadium that is under construction.

“APC has been rejected by Nigerians and Ebonyians have no reason whatsoever to identify with a political party without known direction towards betterment of the country.

This is what Oshiomole should be concerned about and not waiting for apology from Governor Umahi because he will have to wait forever”

Uzor further maintained that the APC through its national chairman owe Nigerians apology for misleading the masses and destroying the country.