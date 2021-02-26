Stay off Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu warns FG — Daily Times Nigeria

The alleged attempt by security operatives to arrest Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has been condemned by Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Prohibited Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Dailytimes had reported earlier that some security agents attempted to arrest Igboho at the Guru Maharaji bus stop on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Nnamdi Kanu warned in his reaction warned that Sunday Igboho should not be touched.

“I condemn in totality the pathetic attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho earlier today.

“This is yet another deliberate act of provocation by the Fulani Caliphate. No #Fulani mass murderer, Miyetti Allah, or bandit is under arrest. Nigeria is on the brink! Igboho should not be touched,” Kalu warned.