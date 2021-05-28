State police will destroy Nigeria’s democracy: Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman Tanko Yakasai has opposed establishing state police across the country, claiming that it will destroy Nigeria’s democracy.

“We had state police in the south-western province during Akintola’s era and also in the northern province under what we called Local Authority (LA) before it was abolished.

“We know how they were abused, and if we return them, they will destroy our democracy,” warned Mr Yakasai.

According to him, governors will misuse state police to favour and promote their interests and political parties.

“They will use it to intimidate political opponents in their respective states,” he added.

Mr Yakasai, while making his presentation at the North-West zone public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution in Kaduna, canvassed for strengthening of the federal police.

Mr Yakasai claimed that Nigerians lost confidence in local government elections because governors use state electoral commissions to manipulate election results in their favour.

“The same will happen to the state police if created because they will be placed under the full control of state governments,” he warned.

Mr Yakasai urged the federal government to recruit more police officers to add to the existing 400,000 policemen across the country.

He argued that well-equipped federal police would serve a better purpose than creating state police.

“If the government increases their number to at least 600,000 or more, it will tackle the security challenges in the country. The major problem is that the state government cannot afford to maintain the state police because of the financial implications,” explained Mr Yakasai.