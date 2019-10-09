Ogun State Governor, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun and other top dignitaries in Yoruba land will tomorrow commission the first museum and amusement park in ancient town of Remoland, Ogun State.

The projects were built and executed by the Group Managing Director of Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Olaniyi Olaonipekun Emmanuel King, upon his conferment as the ‘Bobajiro of Ode Remo’ of the community by the Alaye of Ode –Remo, His Royal Majesty Alayeluwa, Oba Adetunji Amidu Osho (FNSI).

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the preparations for the unveiling ceremony, Emmanuel King said that his vision is to change the view of the Remo land and make life comfortable for the people.

Emmanuel King said the primary objectives of this museum and park are to serve as a Research centre, Cultural centre and Recreational centre. ‘

“Our primary goal of promoting the Ode Remo Museum & Park as a world class tourist centre is therefore in line with Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, MFR, administration’s policy towards a more sustainable tourism and hospitality sector in Ogun State. It will also help improve learning of local history and provide an avenue for job creation and revenue generation,” he stated.

He expressed that the museum is a gift by an illustrious son of Remo land to the Ode Remo community, adding “we also see it as being in line with His Excellency’s main thrust of governance which is to promote public private partnership (PPP) initiative”.

Also expressing his gratitude, the Alaye of Ode –Remo, His Royal Majesty Alayeluwa, Oba Adetunji Amidu Osho, said is it with extreme gratitude to God Almighty and profound joy that he welcomed the commissioning of this museum built by GMD of Adron Homes.

He said: “Prior to his conferment of this prestigious title of ‘’Bobajiro of Ode Remo’’, it is very interesting to note that the title has only ever being bestowed on one notable personality; the Late (Aare) M.K.O Abiola.

“We therefore make bold to say that he is in fact the 2nd ever Bobajiro in the history of Ode Remo. As a result of this honour as well as a way of strengthening his maternal links to Ode – Remo, Aare Adetola Olaniyi Olaonipekun Emmanuel King decided to gift the good people of Ode Remo town a befitting masterpiece such as a museum.”