‘StarTimes ON’ to provide unrivalled online entertainment – Lin

One of Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes, has launched a new brand for its OTT business, ‘StarTimes ON’.

The platform, which was launched on Monday, is expected to be Africa’s No.1 online video streaming service, dedicated to providing ultimate entertainment and enriched experience.

According to Ariel Lin, the Operations Director of StarTimes ON, the original StarTimes App has now been upgraded to StarTimes ON. Which she stated, will provide Live TV, VOD and short videos with covering news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids and religion.

“More excellent international and local channels will be put online, and diverse and rich contents will always be the core of StarTimes ON service.”

According to Lin, top international channels, like Fox News, BBC World News, France 24, Bloomberg, AMC Movies, Fox Life, Passions TV, Baby TV and NGC, is already included in the online video streaming service of StarTimes ON.

Meanwhile, StarTimes ON weighs local contents importantly and has imported most popular contents dedicated to African users. Some national TV stations, like NTA, ZNBC, TVM, TBC, KTN, RTI and RTs, are available in their countries.

Currently, there are total 150+ channels in over 10 languages available on StarTimes ON online platform with now over 140 channels being limited free.

StarTimes ON provides 40+ self-owned channels, with upgrading hundreds hours programs each day. Users can enjoy ST Novela Plus, ST Nollywwod Plus, ST Dadin Kowa, ST World Football, ST Sport Premium and so on, with StarTimes ON.

The platform also provides multiple sports matches, including World Cup, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, UEFA Europa as well as other boxing, rugby, basketball, cricket matches.

For example, users now can watch live Bundesliga and Ligue 1 football matches with StarTimes ON, and they can also watch replays and highlights of these excellent matches at anytime and anywhere.