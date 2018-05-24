Stakeholders identify technology as key to repositioning Nigeria’s health system

To meet the healthcare needs of Nigerians through quality and affordable health system, stakeholders have identified technology as an effective tool that could reposition and address the various challenges confronting the sector.

A recent survey conducted by Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology on the current state of Nigeria’s health system, shows that only 36 per cent of Nigerians believe their health needs are met by the current health system.

The survey involving 500 participants was aimed at understanding the future of health in Nigeria and other associated health challenges with a view to meeting the health needs of Nigerians.

The survey which revealed obvious gaps in the nation’s health system, was released in Lagos recently at the Future of Health Summit organised by Philips Africa and Forbes Africa.

With half of Nigerians still trusting the country’s healthcare system in the survey despite the gaps, stakeholders say the situation could be improved through the adoption of technology, investment in the system and public private partnership (PPP).

Speaking at a Panel session titled: “The role of technology in the transformation of healthcare in Nigeria”, one of the stakeholders and Chief Executive Officer, Philips Africa, Mr Jasper Westerink, noted that the study highlighted the need for a greater focus on preventive healthcare for a sustainable health system.

According to him, the findings have again stressed the need for more government’s investment in medical research, preventive care, acute care and general health education while pledging his organisation’s support for the sector.

Westerin explained: “Aside from the provision of important healthcare solutions through technology, Philips is committed to educating and creating awareness towards the reduction of risk factors associated with unhealthy lifestyles. The provision of technologies that enable a healthy lifestyle also remains a key priority for Philips Africa”

He noted that having a wide spectrum of healthcare attendants embedded in communities would go a long way to fix issues with the overburdened primary healthcare systems.

“Access to technologies that capture early diagnosis is another way to alleviate this burden”, he added

Another stakeholder and Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jide Idris in his contribution, stressed the need for training of healthcare professionals and equipping them with the right techonologies for health promotion and preventive care.

Idris also harped on communication and behavioural change initiatives in order to leapfrog from education to ensuring that technologies are well understood and applied in communities, adding that some of these initiatives have been put in place by Lagos State Governmnent to incentivise private sector participation.

He said that the state government was committed to creating platforms to stimulate private sector participation in healthcare and was partnering healthcare equipment manufacturers to lease to private healthcare providers.

On her part, the President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Mrs Clare Omatseye, affirmed that with technology being a major driver of change, especially today when patients are digitally empowered, healthcare solutions must be incorporated into everyday innovations and meet patients where they are.

She identified some of the challenges facing the healthcare sector to include financing and access to capital as well as the importance of collaboration with sectors outside healthcare in order to deliver viable solutions.

Commenting on the issue of brain-drain, she pointed out some of the top reasons for this, including remuneration, access to technologies and better working environments; all of which she said could be fixed with the right level of commitment and investment.

Decrying out-of-pocket payment for healthcare, she encouraged government to ensure mandatory universal health insurance, noting that it was imperative for government to partner the private sector to bring in their passion in order to achieve the ideal formula for success in healthcare delivery.