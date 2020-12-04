Stakeholders drum up support for strategic development of Nigerian’s tourism

By Ebere Chibuzor

The economic benefit of enhancing Nigeria’s tourism industry through domestic tourism has again been reemphasised by stakeholders at the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism,Anjet, first physical event since the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking on the theme: ‘“Tourism and Rural Development”, major actors in the Nigeria tourism advocated for strategic enhancement of the country as a choice tourism destination for both Nigerians and foreigners.

The stakeholders engagement interrogated opportunities, challenges and insights of the tourism industry, with sub-theme: “Post Covid-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria” .

During the session the stakeholders shared their views on how to robustly make Nigeria ultimate tourists delight.

And some agreed on to aligned collaborative action in ensuring successful implementation of destination strategy.

They emphasised that Nigeria has huge tourism potential to attract different categories of guests and tourists.

Others also suggested strategic frameworks such as creation of separate tourism ministry, preservation of nation’s historical and cultural heritage; and digital tourism marketing strategy as the direction for growing tourism destinations.

To achieve this, keynote speaker, Chairman, Institute of Hospitality, United Kingdom and Nigeria, Dr Wasiu Babalola, challenged the federal government to initiate major tourism policies that would facilitate the growth of the sectors.

According to him, the tourism and culture sectors being the greatest employer of labour in the country, has been deliberately abandoned.

He therefore advised the FG to ensure that all hotels across the country are uniformly classified and he also called for the establishment of annual calendar for tourism activities to be massively publicised..

Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker, who was also a keynote speaker, disclosed that the industry must adopt new ways of doing tourism business considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coker revealed that tourism business would thrive better when digital technology and other social media platforms are strategically explored with a view to marketing the sector.

He further urged industry players to intensify efforts in showcasing tourists’ attractions digitally to attract visitors.

He said, “Most business outfits need to review their rates or prices to encourage their lost customers and remain in business rather than close out rightly.

Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, urged operators to digitalise their operations as many relied on digital connectivity and virtual promotional campaigns to boost tourism recovery.

Kangiwa, who was represented by Chinyere Uche-Ibeabuchi, Lagos Office Coordinator, said there was need to diversify into niche product offerings that catered for the circumstances the pandemic presented.

“Hotels might need to offer flexible prices, cancellation policies, flexible work environment, all these would be beneficial in achieving long term sustainability of the hospitality business industry,” he said.

Amb. Ikechi Uko, the Organiser of Akwaaba Africa Travel and Tourism Market Ikechi Uko, urged stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industries to collaborates with a view of enhancing cash flows through the various value chains.

Uko also said stakeholders should ensure that all Covid-19 pandemic safety protocols are adhered to during physical meetings to guide against another spike in the country.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that three of the state’s theatres located in Epe, Igando and Badagry are now in full operation under public-private partnership arrangement

Akinbile-Yusuf, represented by Adamma Oni, Director of Tourism Promotion in the ministry, said that individuals willing to use the facilities would be obliged to do so as the state was committed to boosting domestic tourism.

She further disclosed that the tourism ministry under her watch is making several efforts to reposition Lagos tourism and market it to both indigenous and foreign tourists.

“Our theatres in different parts of the state are now under public-private partnership and the operation for this has commenced.

This, we believe, will enable the ministry focus on other priority areas that will aid the growth and development of tourism in the state.

She said that the disbursement of the N1billion approved by Governor of Lagos State, . Babajide Sanwo-Olu as seed capital for investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors has taken off.

Earlier in his welcome address, Omololu Olumuyiwa, Anjet President, in his remark, disclosed that the annual seminar is organised in furtherance of the association’s commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism which informed the choice of the theme.

“For us as a major stakeholder in the travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for the various players across board to network and promote their businesses at the forum,” he said.