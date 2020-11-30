Stakeholders decry increasing cases of gender-based violence

*Says, 36% of married women in Nigeria experience some form of violence

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Spotlight Initiative in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs; senior media practitioners from the public, private and civil society sectors has raised the alarm over the rising cases of gender-based violence in Nigeria.

According to them, at least 36 percent of women in Nigeria, who have ever been married have experienced one form of violence or the other from their spouse.

Speaking during a webiner conference organised by Spotlight Initiative in Nigeria in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs with the theme: ‘Role of Media in Promoting Accountability for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls’, UNICEF’s Child Protection specialist, Dr. Olasunbo Odebode said that women and girls were circumcised before the age of 5 in some parts of the country, bringing the national prevalence to about 20 percent.

She said, 19 percent of girls in Nigeria were married before the age of 16 adding that perpetrators of violence against children were usually people known to them such as their parents, caregiver, teacher, or neighbours, while perpetrators of violence against women remains their spouses and intimate partners.

“31 percent of women aged 15 and 49 has experienced physical violence, 9 percent of women have experienced sexual violence, women and girls with disability are twice as exposed to experience violations of any form.

“36 percent of ever married women have experienced physical, sexual or emotional violence in the hand of their spouses, 6 percent of women have experienced physical violence during pregnancy and 1 in 4 girls have experienced sexual violence.”

Odebode further listed the drivers of violence against women and girls to include; negative socio cultural norms, low status of women and children especially girls, harmful practices, culture of silence, taboo and shame, low educational and economic status.

On his part, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins who charged Nigerian media to spotlight the role of men in ending violence against women and girls in the country, called on women to break the silence, tell their own stories stressing that they were the victims and not the problem.

“The shocking statistics and stories have to ignite us to do something very important and special to change the statuesque. We need to spotlight the issues against violence against women and girls, break this culture of silence that prevails in households, communities, village and right across the country.

“There is no forum where men can discuss these issues of sexual abuse. They hid it in their houses and black areas of their villages.

The media can highlight the debate and the behavioral change that is required, hold men to account and encourage men to discuss the issues and bring it out to the open.

“There is need for women to feel confident to tell their stories, to know they are not the only ones and they are the victims and not the problem and bring what is happening to the open.

He added that the media plays a crucial role in putting issues on the agenda and in raising awareness at all levels of society.

Also, Ambassador Ketil Karlsen who emphasised the need to break the culture on silence said, it was unfortunate that majority of women who have experienced sexual, physical violence in Nigeria do not seek help or support.

“Breaking the culture of silence is one of the most important ways of creating an enabling environment for women to speak out and report cases of gender-based violence.

“Far too often, issues of gender-based violence are silenced in fear for the reaction of family members and society.

“The majority of women who have experienced sexual or physical violence in Nigeria did not seek help or support.

“We would be reminded that for every case reported, many go unreported. This is not only a Nigerian issue, but also a global problem.

“The media plays a crucial role in putting issues on the agenda and in raising awareness at all levels of society. Media has a wide reach, also reaching vulnerable populations in their own language and via accessible media like radios”.

It could be recalled that UNICEF reported in 2015 that one in four girls and one in ten boys in Nigeria had experienced sexual violence before the age of 18.

According to the UN child rights agency, this year (2020) saw an alarming four-fold increase in multiple forms of violence against women and girls.