Stakeholders commend CAC over ease of doing business

Small -Scale Consultative Forum, Abuja branch, a group of start-up businessmen and women have commended the Corporate Affairs Commission and its acting Registrar General, Lady Azuka Azinge, for what it called the live-touching reforms she has so far introduced in the commission since she assumed office in 2017.

The body in a communiqué released to journalists and signed by Komolafe Jameel and Pius Ekong, president and secretary of the forum respectively, noted that the CAC under the watch of Lady Azinge has made Nigerian small -scale businesses become a ‘sort-after bride’ due the various transformational policies introduced by the CAC.

Said the communiqué: “Opening up and deepening communication with stakeholders and the general public through open market sensitization, customers’ fora, coupled with the sensitisation of micro, small and medium scale enterprises(MSMEs) and other associations through the media, has brought about more robust way of doing business in the country.”

It added that it was through this means that the commission was able to implement the business incentive strategy through which members of the forum under the category of micro, small and medium scale enterprises were allowed to register their business names at discounted rates of N5, 000 which represented half of the normal filing fees for business names.

While commending the acting registrar general and her team for implementing the 24-hour service delivery timeline for pre-incorporation applications for overall efficiency, the communiqué is of the opinion that sustaining the online operations which have made it possible to discard manual operations in the commission will continue to boost businesses which have tripled to unprecedented levels with the coming on board of Lady Azinge.

The communiqué also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for creating a conducive environment for small -scale businesses to thrive in the country.





