Staff Welfare: NIPC management, staff union disagree over industrial action

The Management of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and it’s staff Union have disagreed over the industrial action embarked upon by the staff over alleged staff Welfare.

In a statement by Chairman of the Union, Comrade Yusuf Mustapha, he said the Commission has ignored staff Welfare for long.

The statement reads: “As you are aware the Union has been embroiled in a struggle with the Executive Secretary and Management to address pressing staff welfare matters and institutional failures.

“However, every civil attempt on our part has been met with a lack of decorum, dishonesty and total disregard on the part of the Executive Secretary and her team. It is on record avenues of civil negotiations and reconciliations has been exhausted by the Union Exco.

“The NIPC in its 20years of existence has never been so broken, demoralised and polarised. As a result the Union under my leadership has taken decisive action to save our dear commission from this dire situation.

“Today Thursday 9th of July, 2020 the Union has initiated industrial action. I wish to seize this opportunity to sincerely thank members for your show of extreme patience and decorum in these trying times,”.

However, in a swift reaction, Director of Strategic Communications at the NIPC, Emeka Offer disagreed with the position of the Uniom, saying the Management has always made staff Welfare it’s priority

He said: “Management wishes to put on record, that it has always made staff welfare and development a priority. Major welfare improvements were initiated by Management without being prompted, to stimulate productivity and ensure staff job satisfaction.

“The improvements include the introduction of a Productivity Allowance that rewards staff when budget targets are met, a Post Service Benefit Scheme to provide for those who retire or leave after many years of service, a Staff Housing Loan Scheme that can help with home ownership, a Group Life Insurance Policy that will support families of any staff we lose, and many others. These improvements are in addition to the regular payment of staff salaries by the Federal Government.

“he evidence of Management’s commitment is an increase in the expenditure on staff welfare from 5.91% in 2016 to 45.45% of the IGR in 2020.

“Despite the disruptions to work schedules due to COVID-19 and only a partial resumption of work by all government agencies from May, Management has been faithfully implementing the terms of an Agreement reached with the Union in late February.

“The approval of the NIPC Governing Council was secured on 24 June 2020 for the final items. As required by government policies for allowances created by the Governing Council, final clearance from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) is being vigorously pursued,” He explained.

Speaking further, Offor maintained the Commission’s resolve towards staff Welfare, adding that they will continue to dialogue with the Union to resolve their concerns.