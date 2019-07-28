Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A Principal Executive Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Asaba, Delta state, Onyali Henry has disowned some documents tendered by the electoral umpire during the 2019 Delta state governorship election.

Onyali, who was subpoenaed at the weekend before the Justice Suleman Belgore led Delta state Election Petition Tribunal disowned exhibit P5 and P5A (smart card reader results) during cross- examination.

Lead counsel to the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Nicholas Ichekor had asked that the witness be shown exhibits P5 and P5A (smart card reader results among other documents).

But, the witness however, rejected the documents, saying that “these documents are not from our office and I don’t know anything about the documents,” even as the counsel to the petitioner had applied orally that all the evidence given by the Pw14, Pw15 and Pw19 be expunged from the records of the tribunal based on a ruling by the tribunal.

Onyali tendered documents including Forms EC8C, EC8D and EC8E as well as the INEC official receipt which was admitted as exhibits RAA35 1-25, RA36 and RA37.

Meanwhile, Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa (first respondent) closed his defence after a 10- day session by tendering certified true copies of documents including Forms EC8C, EC8D and EC8E and called 10 witnesses.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which is the second respondent is due to commence its defence as the party’s lead counsel, A. T. Kehinde (SAN) has applied for time to study the petition.

A mild drama played out outside the tribunal premises when a man suspected to be a loyalist of the APC and a native doctor sprinkled white powdery substance into the air.

He was beaten nearly to a pulp by suspected loyalists of the PDP, but was fortunately rescued by security agents present at the tribunal and was whisked away to an unknown destination.