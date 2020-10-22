SSCE: Again, NECO shifts exam dates over insecurity

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Following the widespread of insecurity as a result of the #endSARS protests in some parts of the country, the National Examination Council (NECO), has shifted some papers to November.

According to a statement by Azeez Sani, NECO Head Information and Public Relations Division, stated that the papers meant for October 22, 23 and 24 2020 will now hold on November 17, 18 and 19.

Daily Times reports that the examination body explained that the changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties.

The statement read; “this is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.

“The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020.

“The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently.

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances , it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“The Council prays that the Examinations will continue on Tuesday 27 October 2020,all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table.

“Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted”.