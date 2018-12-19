SSANU-UNN embarks on 3-day warning strike

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have demanded for the release of N8 billion being payment of earned allowances for Non-Teaching Staff in the Universities and also integration of University Staff Primary School workers into university payroll with a three days warning strike. Briefing newsmen at the University of Nigeria Nsukka campus, the chairman SSANU-UNN, Mr. Paul Eruah said that the emergency congress was to brief members as well as carry out the directive of national executives that every SSANU chapter should embark on three days warning strike. “The warning strike is to remind Federal Government to pay N8b in order to off-set earned allowance owed to non-academic staff of public universities. “SSANU is also reminding FG to as a matter of urgency integrate University Staff Primary School workers in university payroll. “Following the 35th regular National Executive Council meeting held at Enugu State University of Science and Technology NEC authorized all the branch chapters to join. “Our peaceful protest is part of the three days warning strike to tell the federal government about SSANU dissatisfaction for not yielding to the memorandum reached with Federal Government .” he said Our correspondent reports that, SSANU members numbering about 2000 after the emergency congress marched in a peaceful protest within the campus, Some of the placards bearing different inscriptions such as “President Buhari prove to Nigerian that you are still in charge, pay us our money, “Give us our N8billion now”. Others read, “Disburse our end allowance now, our members are hungry” and “SSANU hates strike, FG don’t push us to it”.