Non-teaching staff in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has joined the five- day warning strike declared by the national body to press home their demands from the federal government.

JAC-UNN made up of Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) joined the warning strike on Monday.

Addressing a congress, the Chairman of UNN-JAC, Paul Eruah urged members to comply with the directive of the national body for the five-day warning strike.

Eruah explained that the 14-day ultimatum the national JAC gave government expired on August 18, adding that “the 5-day warning strike is starting today, which at the end if government still refuses to meet our demands it will result in nationwide indefinite strike.

“After this congress, go home and come back on August 27, when we will declare indefinite nationwide strike,” he said.

JAC demands include, asking government to release N30 billion for the payment of earned allowances for members in public universities, re-negotiating the 2009 agreement with the federal government and integrating university primary school teachers into government payroll.

The UNN-JAC chairman warned that defaulters would be sanctioned as the union has set up monitoring committee to ensure strict compliance of the strike

“Any non-teaching staff seen in any office will be sanctioned. Do not fear any victimization from government or university management as the national body is behind you.

“The national body’s aim of the strike is to paralyse administrative activities in public universities in the country so that government will be forced to meet our demands,” he added.