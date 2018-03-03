Squeeze Record Act, Atela Releases ‘Jankara’

Fast-rising singer, Francis Atela popularly called Atela and Squeeze Records Entertainment have released a new feel-good song entitled Jankara that lovers of good music will relate to.

The hot new song is produced by fast-rising producer, Fome Peters who combines well with the singer to deliver a tune that will excite music lovers. Ace Director, Clarence Peters gave the song a retro-themed touch to produce a colourful video which is now airing on major music video channels.

He started singing at the age of 14 in a Catholic Church choir where he developed his skills in music, song writing and entertainment. With the backing of Squeeze Records, he has previously released songs such as Ojuju Calabar, Kekere and My Life

Describing his music, Atela said, “I will continue to bring fresh, quality and relatable sounds to the waiting ears of the people of the world who are tired of hearing the same old sounds. My style of music is aimed at easing pain and bringing love to weary souls.”

According to the Benue State born singer, his early background as a Chorister at the age of 14 with his local Catholic Church Parish no doubts has been a great influence. He said, “It greatly helped in shaping my music and giving me a better sense of sound, tones and generally it made me a better version of myself in all aspects.”

The good vibes in Jankara is not lost on Atela as a musician. “The audio production experience was great, and quite heart-warming as it kept bringing back goof memories, and when I was working with Clarence peters as always he did an amazing job the creative process with him is always as easy as it was professional.

Also speaking Squeeze Records boss said, “Atela is a talented artist and I will like to add that everything he touches turns to Gold. We fascinated by his uniqueness and his artistry is second to none. Same can be said about his Love for music, his creativity and an undying passion to succeed which is inspiring.

“He is consistent in making back to back hit singles, just as his capacity to do even greater things is enviable. In a saturated industry, we exhibit exceptional qualities to outshine and stand tall among his peers.

He added, “With four singles under his belt, the best is yet to come, with a lot more unique sounds still in stock. Keeping in mind the ever changing music terrain, Squeeze records works with the best for the sole purpose of achieving the best with uniqueness in mind. Jankara is a good example with a country feel, a sound to put a smile on your face and inspire you to live and love life.”