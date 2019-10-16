Cristiano Ronaldo’s career has always been closely linked with Sporting CP, the club he joined at the age of 12 before making his first-team debut in the 2002/03 season.

Now, one day after the Portuguese legend scored his 700th career goal, Sporting’s president, Frederico Varandas, has told Tuttosport that the Estadio Jose Alvalade could be named after Cristiano.

“Calling the stadium ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ is an option that, right now, we are not against,” Varandas explained to Tuttosport.

“It would be a source of great pride for us.”Cristiano played 31 times and scored five goals in the 2002/03 season, his last campaign before joining united.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is and always will be one of the great symbols in the club’s history,” Varanadas added.

“We are very proud to be associated with Cristiano and that the name of the best player of the world is associated with Sporting.”