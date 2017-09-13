Yaya Toure fails to make the cut for City

Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure has once again fallen out of favour at Manchester City. He is not part of their squad that has travelled to the Netherlands to play Feyenoord in the European Champions League this evening.

City coach Pep Guardiola said:

I spoke with him and he knows the reason why, but it is between him and me.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has not played a single minute so far this season and was not even on the substitute’s bench on Saturday when City thrashed Liverpool 5-0.

Guardiola added:

It’s just a sportive decision. Yaya was so important last season – six players’ contracts finished last season and the only one who stayed is Yaya because he is a special player.”

Toure didn’t play at the start of last season after his agent criticised Guardiola for dropping the Ivorian.