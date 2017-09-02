Wilmots wary of ‘terrific’ Gabon

IVORY Coast Head CoachM Marc WilmotsM says he respects Gabon even without their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Borussia Dortmund forward was left out of the Gabon squad that will face Ivory Coast in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C qualifiers.

The Panthers of Gabon will host Ivory Coast’s Elephants at the Stade de Franceville in Franceville today.

”Our goal is to make a good match with a good result,” Wilmots said.

“I watched the last game of Gabon against Mali, without Aubameyang.

The return leg match will be played at the Stade Bouake in Bouake, Ivory Coast next week Tuesday.

“It’s a good team that kept the Malians high. With or without Aubameyang,” the Belgian tactician added.

“We respect Gabon. And then, I also have absentees.”

Ivory Coast will be without injured duo Wilfried Zaha and Jonathan Kodja.