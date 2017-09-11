Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United Match Stop As Fans Go Berserk With Weapons

What stopped the continuation of the match between Gombe United and Wikki Tourists at Fantami Stadium Gombe.

Throwing of stones and other dangerous objects into the pitch by the supporters of Gombe United after Maurice Chedoze own goal which resulted into the stoppage of the match for almost 40 minutes.

When nerves were calm down and the match about to continue GOMBE supporters resurfaced with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives and sticks.The stadium manager requested for additional security personnel to beef up security which on arrival started firing teargas and live ammunition to disperse the rampaging fans.

The players were on the pitch as situation worsened while the security personnel engaged the rampaging fans in fierce battle. As the situation was out of control the match commissioner ordered for the immediate evacuation of players and officials out of the stadium inside security vehicles for safety.

While trying to evacuate the players and officials, the rampaging fans cordoned all the ways out of the stadium which led the security to engage them in a fierce battle that lasted for several minutes before the security overpowered them.