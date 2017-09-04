Wenger not giving up in Lemar chase

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Arsenal bid €100million for Thomas Lemar and the Gunners boss will renew his interest in the Monaco superstar when the transfer window reopens.

Arsenal had successfully agreed what would have been a club-record fee for the winger on transfer deadline day, only for Lemar to turn down a move to the Premier League.

Wenger confirmed on Thursday that they had come close to a deal, although the exact figure that had been agreed remained unclear.

On Sunday the Arsenal boss clarified the situation during an appearance on French television station.

“€100m for Lemar? Yes it is all true,” he said.

“I wanted him. He decided to stay at Monaco.

“We will come back for him.”

Lemar was not the only Monaco star that interested Wenger during the window, as Kylian Mbappe was also someone he was keen on signing.

Mbappe – one of Europe’s hottest properties – opted to move to Paris Saint-Germain on loan with a view to a €180million permanent deal instead, and Wenger believes he could go on to be a star of world football.

“I wanted him too,” Wenger added when asked about Mbappe. “But €180m is too much for us.

“He could become the next Pele. He has no limits. He’s only 18 and is going to be stronger. He has a balanced game for a striker, he scores and gives the chance to score to his team-mates. It’s the quality of great players.”