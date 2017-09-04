Wenger Considered Resigning

The 2016/2017 season was really a tough one for Arsene Wenger as Arsenal failed to secure UEFA Champions League place and the #WengerOut calls were very loud

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has revealed that he considered resigning from his position at the Emirates.

Wenger almost took the decision to leave, but made a U-turn and signed a two-year contract extension on May 31.

Last season was really a tough one for Wenger as Arsenal failed to secure UEFA Champions League place and there were talks that his 21-year reign in charge might be coming to an end.

Fans of the London club were obviously angry and called for the sack or forceful resignation of the 67-year-old.

Against all odds, arsene signed a new contract that will keep him at the club for another two years, but admitted it was not an easy decision to take.

“Yes, I hesitated to extend for personal reasons. I’ve been at Arsenal for 20 years, and I’m wondering if I should continue to lead the club. We went quite badly during the season.” Wenger told French television station Telefoot.

The Frenchman has led the Gunners since October 1996. In his 21-year reign, he has become the club’s longest-serving manager and most successful in terms of major titles won.