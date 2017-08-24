EPL: Wenger Confirms Sanchez Willing To Return Against Liverpool

Alexis Sanchez is willing to play his first English Premier League game for Arsenal this season against Liverpool on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez has not played for Arsenal this season.

Manager, Arsene Wenger confirmed on Thursday, according to Sky News.

Arsenal will travel to Anfield for a 4pm kickoff clash against a red-hot Liverpool who defeated Hoffenheim on Wednesday to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Sanchez has attempted to force a move to rivals Manchester City but Arsenal has refused to let him go.

The player has not featured for the Gunners since his return from an extended break after helping Chile to second place finish at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia.

Sky News twitted on Thursday that Wenger will likely unleash Sanchez in his attack against Jurgen Klopp boys on Sunday.