WCQ: Saraki lauds Eagles’ performance

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their superlative performance in the ongoing World Cup qualifying series which has put them at a vantage position to qualify for the 2018 tournament.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja lauded the Eagles for defeating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 at the weekend at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital and holding the Lions to a 1-1 draw in Yaoundé on Monday.

“You have proved your mettle in the last two matches and came tops in your group with 10 points,” Saraki said. “Your win over Cameroon on Friday and a draw with the same opponent on Monday brought great joy to us all.

“Your skillful display and sterling performance has raised the hopes that Nigeria will indeed join football nations across the world to compete for the 2018 World Cup. I believe that the dream of relaunching the country into the prestigious tournament and making a mark once again is attainable if you remain focused on the national goal.

“No doubt you have surmounted daunting challenges to advance to this stage in this highly competitive tournament. I must say above all, that your individual determination and zeal to excel have taken you thus far. I cannot but urge you to up your game as you meet your next opponents,” Saraki concluded.

The President of the Senate called on all Nigerians especially corporate organizations to continue to support the team with resources and prayers that will see them qualify and also make the nation proud in Russia.