WCQ: No more new invitations – Rohr

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has foreclosed the invitation of new players to the team, ahead of Nigeria’s all important World Cup 2018 Qualifiers clash against Zambia in Uyo.

The Super Eagles handler has suggested he will maintain the squad that prosecuted the back to back games against Cameroon.

Nigeria need a win against Zambia to seal their spot in the World Cup in Russia, thanks to the four points picked up from the double header clash against Cameroon in Uyo and Yaounde respectively.

Coach Rohr who says he need his ward to finish the job of qualifying for the World Cup when they meet Zambia on the 7th October in Uyo.

He has also hinted he will stick with the squad he worked with in the last two games. Rohr however left the door open for Arsenal ace Alex Iwobi who missed the game through injury to return back to the squad, if he returns to full match fitness before the game next month. ”

We will work with the same set of players for the game against Zambia. Maybe Iwobi will return to the squad if he is fully fit.

But for now, the players called up for the Cameroon games are same players we plan to call for the game against Zambia