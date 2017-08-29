WCQ: NFF explains changes in Eagles’ squad

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have explained changes that have been made in the Super Eagles squad ahead of the encounters with Cameroon.

This is after CSKA Moscow star Aaron Samuel and Standard Liege’s Uche Agbo were included in the Super Eagles squad.

The two players were initially named in the standby list for Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against reigning African champions Cameroon.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has since been withdrawn from the Nigeria squad after sustaining an injury.

The NFF’s media officer Toyin Ibitoye discussed why Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr decided to call up the two players.

‎”They were invited to the team because the coach feels they will be needed if any player withdraws due to injury.

“Beyond the injury to Alex Iwobi they have been on the mind of the coach,” Ibitoye said.

If Nigeria beat Cameroon in the two Group B matches, they will edge closer to qualifying for next year’s finals which are scheduled to be hosted by Russia.

Nigeria will host Cameroon on September 1, 2017, while the return leg match is scheduled to be played in Yauonde three days later.