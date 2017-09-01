WCQ: Mikel, Moses plot Lions’ fall in Uyo

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has urged his troops to be focused when they face Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles will face off with the reigning Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Cameroon in back to back World Cup qualification Group B matches.

Nigeria will play host to the Indomitable Lions in Uyo today, while the return leg encounter is scheduled to be played in Yaounde next week Monday.

Mikel, who represented Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil, says they are targeting nothing but a victory over Cameroon at home.

“There is always a motivation going to the World Cup. World Cup is the best tournament in the world and everyone wants to be there,” Mikel stated.

“I think for most of the players here, it’s going to be their World Cup and we are ready to make sure that Nigeria qualify.”

The Super Eagles are placed at the top of Group B standings with six points. They are four points ahead of second-placed Cameroon with four games left.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder Moses Simon says they respect Cameroon, but they want a win.

Simon has admitted today’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier is not a fixture for the faint-hearted as they will do everything to grind out a positive result.