WAFU Cup fixtures get reshuffled as Nigeria now battles Mali, not Ghana, Thursday

Organisers of the WAFU Cup have adjusted the opening group matches involving Nigeria at this year’s competition, with the Eagles now billed to take on Mali, and not hosts Ghana, Thursday afternoon.

An official informed SCORENigeria that the match between Mali and Nigeria will now open Group A in Cape Coast by 4 pm Nigerian time Thursday.

It will be followed by the game between Ghana and Guinea.

On Saturday, Nigeria will play a second-afternoon fixture against Guinea to be followed by Ghana up against Mali.

The final round of Group A matches will be played on Monday, September 18, with Nigeria battling home team Ghana, while Guinea square up against Mali.

The top two teams will advance to the knockout semi-finals of the sub-regional competition, which has been revived with new sponsors Fox Sports.

The final is fixed for Sunday, September 24.

Thursday

Mali vs Nigeria 4pm

Saturday, Sept 16

Nigeria vs Guinea 4pm

Monday, Sept 18

Nigeria vs Ghana 6pm