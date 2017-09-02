US Open: Murray, Soares reach second round

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares began the defence of their US Open men’s doubles title with a straight-set win over Alexander Peya and Julian Knowle.

The British-Brazilian fourth seeds fell behind early on but recovered to win 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in New York.

Murray and Soares are trying to win their third Grand Slam title together.

“We did well, it was a good match. There were a lot of good rallies, good atmosphere on the court – it was fun for us to play I think,” the Scot said.

“We’re really happy to get through in two sets in the end.”

The 2016 Australian and US Open champions will next face Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and Fernando Verdasco, or New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner.

Murray and mixed doubles partner Martina Hingis, who won Wimbledon in their first tournament together, came through their first-round match, beating Anna Groeneveld and Robert Lindstedt 6-1 6-4.

Briton Dominic Inglot and Canadian partner Daniel Nestor lost 6-4 7-5 to Mikhail Elgin and Daniil Medvedev in the men’s doubles, while Neal Skupski and Argentina’s Guillermo Duran were beaten 6-3 3-6 6-3 by second seeds and Wimbledon champions Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

In the women’s doubles, Naomi Broady and Croatia’s Darija Jurak lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 to German pairing Carina Witthoeft and Mona Barthel, while Anna Smith and American Nicole Melichar were beaten 3-6 7-5 6-3 by Sabine Lisicki and Raquel Atawo.