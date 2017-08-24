Udi hails Sunshine fighting spirit

Sunshine Stars head coach, Duke Udi has said his side will continue their dogged fight to stay alive in the top-flight at newcomers, Katsina United.

The Owena Waves will be the guests of the Katsina landlords in Sunday’s top-flight matchday 36 clash in Katsina.

Udi said the on-going top-flight will go down in history as the most competitive and tightest among the 20 participating teams.

“We are a fighting team and we will fight till the end even as we get ready to head off to Katsina to confront Katsina United.

“Right now nobody can meaningfully say he is safe or won the league shield except Remo Stars that is somehow confirmed as relegated team.

“Anything can still happen to confirm or derail the aspiration and dream of the entire 20 teams.

“Nobody is 100% safe from the 11th position down to the 19th position so we have the remaining nine points on the calendar to fight for.

“Before we start to think of the Aiteo Cup round of 32 matches against Nasarawa United, the side that have repeatedly being seeing off Sunshine Stars we want to finish the relegation battle clash at Katsina United.

“Sunshine Stars have no home or away ground, I can say our banishment to Ijebu Ode is somehow a blessing in disguise, it has worked wonderfully well for us.

“I can say it’s a big plus for us as we head off to Katsina it’s a neutral ground by our own assessment and it will be key for us to challenge for the three points at stake.

“We will sustain the survival fight in all the remaining three matches to ensure we garner the required points to keep us in the top-flight,” said the former Osun United and Giwa FC coach.

The Akure outfit are 12th on the 20-team top-flight log on 48 points 14 behind league leaders, Plateau United.