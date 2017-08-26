Tottenham target three more signings

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says that he wants three more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Spurs secured the services of defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a club-record fee this week, while goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has also joined from Southampton.

They have also been in talks with Estudiantes for Foyth – an Argentina youth international who shone at the U20 World Cup.

It has also been reported in France that right-back Serge Aurier is set to quit Paris Saint-Germain for north London, but Pochettino would not elaborate on any potential moves.

He said: “We cannot confirm anything until something happens. There are many, many players like always in the media.

“I never speak about rumours. Always, I give my full respect always to other clubs or players that are in maybe in negotiations with us or other clubs.

“I said I wanted four players before? Maybe three more now.”

Pochettino will be hoping to have Sanchez involved against Burnley this weekend but admits it all depends on how quickly a work permit can be issued for the Colombia international.

“The work permit, we are waiting,” he said when asked about the former Ajax defender. “We will see if he is available to be selected for the weekend. At the moment, we will see.

“For me, the important thing is that he is so young – 21 years old. He is one of the most important and talented young players in Europe. He is so fast. We are so pleased to sign him and have him with us.”

Regarding Gazzaniga, Pochettino said: “I think we needed another ‘keeper because we have Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

“The gap with Hugo and Michel was massive. I think Paulo was a perfect profile for us to bring. We know him from our period at Southampton.”