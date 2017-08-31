Supporters Club set for Eagles’ match—Ikpea

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea says that the club is ready to storm Uyo and Yaounde, Cameroon to give maximum support to the Super Eagles as they confront Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a double-header Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles will on Friday at the Godswill Akapbio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State host their Central African neighbours in the first leg of the qualifiers and then travel to Yaounde for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, September 5 and Ikpea believes that the support of the club in both encounters will be instrumental to the Super Eagles picking the maximum points at stake in the encounter.

“We’re doing everything humanly possible to ensure we storm Uyo and Yaounde to give total support to the Super Eagles. We are not new to supporting the various national teams and I’m sure that by the time we render our inspiring songs, the team will be charged to go for victory in both encounters.

“As part of our preparations, last Sunday, we were at the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry where the General Overseer Dr. Chris Okafor apart from praying for us gave us moral and financial support because he appreciates what we are doing for the nation,” he explained.

Ikpea while expressing confidence that the Gernot Rohr-led Super Eagles will defeat their opponent in Uyo and at least pick a point in Cameroon appealed to Nigerians to come out in their thousands to cheer the team to victory.

On the fasting declared by the club ahead of the matches with the theme “Operation Taming the Lions”, he noted that members are complying with the directive even as he assured that the three days fasting and prayers ahead of Friday’s match will be observed by the members both in Nigeria, Cameroon and other West African countries.

“Our members all over the country have been observing the fasting and the total fasting which will be held three days to the match in Uyo will also be observed.

We have appealed to all our Muslim and Christian members to take the fasting serious and I’m happy that they are all observing it because apart from having a good team, we also need some elements of luck to overcome the reigning African champions.

And that luck can only be achieved through prayers,” he concluded.