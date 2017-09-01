Super Eagles put one foot in Russia with Cameroon demolition

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have just beaten Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions to go seven points clear at the top of Africa Group B of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the win in a wildly entertaining game in which a hotly contested first half ended with a bang in Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio Stadium as the hosts led courtesy of goals from an Odion Ighalo shot from a fine Mikel cross field pass in the 29th minute and a Mikel Obi poke from a Victor Moses corner in the 42nd.

The African champions’ struggles against their Nigerian hosts only intensified in the second half as Victor Moses finished from close range from a neat pass from Daddy-Ajala Simon in the 55th minute while Iheanacho rubbed the sting in the side of Nigeria’s fiercest sporting rival with a fine header.

Nigeria is firmly in the driving seat in Group B with 9 points and needs one more point from its remaining three games to qualify for the global football showpiece.

Cameroon remains on 2 points. The Super Eagles have scored the highest number of goals in the African qualifying phase for the 2018 World Cup with nine goals.

The return fixture takes place in Yaounde on Monday, 3 September.