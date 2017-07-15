Simon scores for Gent in pre-season

Moses Simon scored for Belgian club, KAA Gent in their latest instalment of pre-season; a 2-3 loss to French club, OGC Nice on Thursday.

The Nigerian winger got off the mark in 66th minute to temporarily peg the score at 2-2 after Mario Balotelli and Arnaud Souquet had put the French 2-1 up following Birger Verstraete’s opener for the Belgians in the 13th minute.

Alassane Plea scored the winner for Nice late on as both sides completed a good work out.

Simon has been one of Gent’s most impressive performers in the last two seasons.

He was part of the club’s historic first Belgian league title-winning squad of 2014/15.

The 22-year-old has scored 15 league goals since he joined the club on June 1, 2016.