Rivers United goalkeeper Rotimi Sunday has made a full recovery from the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined from action for the last eight weeks.

The veteran shot-stopper suffered the injury on June 3 during Rivers United’s 2-1 loss to Ugandan club KCCA in a Caf Confederation Cup game.

The 37-year-old was replaced by Abiodun Akande after 25 minutes at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Kampala, and has yet to kick a ball in anger ever since.

He has now been given the all clear by the Rivers United medical team to resume training following a full recovery.