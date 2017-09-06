Real don’t need Donnarumma, says Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon feels Real Madrid have a great goalkeeper in Keylor Navas and have no reason to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Juventus and Buffon were beaten 4-1 by Madrid in June’s Champions League final, as the Spanish side became the first team in the competition’s modern era to win back-to-back European titles.

Navas has been Madrid’s shot stopper for both of those triumphs, but that did not stop Zinedine Zidane’s men being linked with a new keeper in the transfer window.

Manchester United’s David de Gea is repeatedly mentioned as a target, while Donnarumma was connected with a potential move prior to signing a new contract with AC Milan.

Buffon, though, cannot see a reason why Madrid would not keep faith in Navas, who was occasionally criticised last season.

Asked if Madrid should sign a new keeper like Italy team-mate Donnarumma, Buffon said: “Real Madrid haven’t lacked anything over the past 10 years, as they have bought the best footballers.

“Keylor Navas is a great goalkeeper, despite what some say.

“They have won two Champions Leagues with him and he has often been important on the way to winning them.

“I don’t believe there is a need to sign, as the results have shown that they are winning as it is.”