Ramos not following Pique into retirement

Spain captain Sergio Ramos is not thinking about quitting international duty following next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The tournament is expected to be the final World Cup for the likes of Andres Iniesta, while Ramos’ centre-back partner Gerard Pique has already signalled he will retire after the competition.

But Ramos, who has won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with his country, hinted he will look to play on regardless of how Spain perform in Russia, should they qualify.

“I think about things day by day,” he told reporters on Friday ahead of a crunch clash with Italy in Madrid.

“I am not thinking that this will be my last World Cup, quite the opposite. As long as I am motivated and happy, I’ll think about playing.”

Joint Group G leaders Spain and Italy are locked together on 16 points, but with only top spot guaranteeing a place at the World Cup the nation that finishes second faces a play-off to qualify.

And Ramos called for Spain supporters to get behind his side and avoid whistling Pique, who has been targeted by fans in the past.