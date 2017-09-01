Play with passion, Pinnick urges Eagles

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and member of the CAF Executive Committee, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has charged the Super Eagles to commit heart, soul and spirit to today’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Lions of Cameroon in Uyo.

Six –pointer Nigeria are four points better than second –placed Cameroon, who arrive with the toga of African champions and believe their physique and aggressive play would prove a mountain to surmount for the hosts today.

Pinnick, who is also a Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, told Extra Time that the much –respect Nigerian spirit that conquers so many adversities will see the three –time African champions through, but insisted the Eagles must approach the game with a never-say-die mentality at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“This is a very crucial match and the players know so. The Cameroonians are not coming here to simply appraise the serenity and beauty of the city of Uyo; they are coming to contest the three points.

“The Super Eagles must throw everything – their body, heart and spirit – into the game. Those three points are very important to our FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, and I am confident we will get them.”

Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has already announced that former junior international Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who penultimate weekend captained the Nigerian team to qualify for next year’s African Nations Championship, will start in goal. Two other former junior internationals Dele Ajiboye and Dele Alampasu are also available in the goalkeeping department.