Pillar of Sports, Ejidike, hails high flying Eagles

Super Eagles of Nigeria which devoured clawless Lions of Cameroon by four goals to nothing in 2018 World Cup African qualifier have been described by the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, as unstoppable.

The Nigeria Pillar of Sports who hailed the Super Eagles’ scintillating performance sounded that the whipping of the dreaded African Champions, Cameroon is a restoration of hope that Nigeria will rise again.

Ejidike noted that the formation which was effectively supported with the line-up was the best thing that ever happened to the senior national team in recent times.

The combination of midfield maestro, Mikel Obi alongside Ndidi, and Onazi who did the clearing and the running stabilized the midfield even as the overlapping Victor Moses gave Odion Igalo the leverage to rout the defense of the visiting Cameroonians.

“If the tempo is maintained and sustained, Super Eagles will reclaim their lost glory and become a national team every Nigerian would love to watch. Nevertheless, I want the coach to sound it loud and clear to the players that it is not yet uhuru as the return leg today is as well crucial,” said Ejidike.

Nigeria, with 9 points should ensure they clinch the World Cup ticket by gaining more points in all the subsequent qualifier matches according to the Nigeria Pillar of Sports.

Like this: Like Loading...

Ejidike also commended the Nigeria Football Federation and Akwa Ibom State Government for their motivation and support to the Eagles.