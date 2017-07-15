Perisic future to be decided soon

Manchester United have a “strong interest” in signing Ivan Perisic but Inter will not let him leave on the cheap, technical director Walter Sabatini has insisted.

Jose Mourinho’s side have long been linked with a move for the Croatia international, who is reportedly valued at close to £50million by the Serie A club.

Perisic was pictured looking unhappy in an Inter team photograph this week and has already begun planning for life at Old Trafford, according to reports in England.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio made it clear this week that they had not received a satisfactory offer for the 28-year-old.