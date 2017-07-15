Orlando Pirates hook ‘terrific’ Obiozor

South Africa Premier League Soccer side Orlando Pirates have via official channels announced the signing of Nigerian striker Christian Obiozor.

Orlando Pirates finished in 11th place on the PSL log at the end of last season and will look to bounce back to reclaim the title by boosting their attack options with Obiozor.

The lanky striker will move to the Buccaneers from NPFL side Enyimba after Pirates beat competition from PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Obiozor will link up with his compatriot, goalkeeper Daniel Emmanuel, at the South African side as they look to wrestle the title from Bidvest Wits.

Andrew Ekejiuba,